Bowen Hanes & Co Upped Its Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $1.47 Million as Valuation Rose; Endologix (ELGX) Market Value Rose While Nea Management Company Has Lowered Stake

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 5,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 207,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.73 million, up from 201,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.43. About 1.43 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 353,240 shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. Zenty III Thomas F also bought $19,995 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares. On Wednesday, April 3 Onopchenko John bought $199,999 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) or 30,257 shares. $149,994 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares were bought by NEELS GUIDO J.

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Endologix’s (ELGX) CEO John Onopchenko on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CE Mark reinstated for Engologix’s Nellix stent graft – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Endologix Appoints John D. Zehren as Chief Commercial Officer – Business Wire” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Endologix (ELGX) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) or 249,021 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 0% or 445 shares.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Needham Tones Down Bullish Stance On Thermo Fisher After ‘Meaningful’ Gains – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 11,500 shares to 12,740 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont by 461,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,868 shares, and cut its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Ltd Company New York has 2.41% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Athena Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 4.24% or 81,742 shares. Bridges Inv Management Inc stated it has 1.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 40,729 are held by Tru Of Vermont. Baystate Wealth Ltd Com reported 262 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 43,800 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel reported 68,644 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 1,937 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.34% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Willow Creek Wealth Inc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 5,942 shares. Northpointe Cap Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 7,619 shares. 40,601 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Lincoln Natl accumulated 0.01% or 765 shares. First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 981 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Company reported 1.63% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).