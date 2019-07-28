Bowen Hanes & Co Decreased Oracle Com (ORCL) Holding; Credit Agricole S A Has Increased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position

Credit Agricole S A increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A acquired 6,400 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 6.33%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 16,400 shares with $4.49 million value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $114.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 1.27 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) stake by 72.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 32,150 shares as Oracle Corp Com (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Bowen Hanes & Co Inc holds 12,390 shares with $665,000 value, down from 44,540 last quarter. Oracle Corp Com now has $195.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 6.06M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 184.61M are owned by Blackrock. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). American National Insurance Tx holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 242,484 shares. Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wharton Business Grp Ltd holds 9,833 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 26,670 are held by Duncker Streett And Co. Putnam Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.31% or 2.50 million shares. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 219,528 are owned by Banque Pictet Cie Sa. Blair William & Company Il has 233,839 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Natl Asset Mgmt reported 17,085 shares stake. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price holds 13,051 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Johnson Finance has 0.18% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 38,027 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Rosenblatt. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5900 target. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 15. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Reduce”. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 15. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) stake by 9,090 shares to 248,706 valued at $41.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 408,653 shares and now owns 434,843 shares. Garmin Ltd (Sz) (NASDAQ:GRMN) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, July 25. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. BTIG Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $310 target. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $295 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, May 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, July 16.

Credit Agricole S A decreased Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 86,613 shares to 363,387 valued at $14.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 40,000 shares. Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) was reduced too.

