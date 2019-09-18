Bowen Hanes & Co Stake in Allegheny Tech (ATI) Cut as Market Valuation Declined; Comgest Global Investors Sas Maintains Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Allegheny Tech (ATI) by 91.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 1.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 123,140 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Allegheny Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 1.30 million shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 915,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8.99M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $569.57M, up from 8.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 1.69 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem (NYSE:XYL) by 9,335 shares to 53,775 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Ltd (Il) (NYSE:ACN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.39 million for 14.85 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Invs Lc invested in 5,854 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 156 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 45,750 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 537 shares. 147,232 were reported by Capital Interest Ca. Raymond James Serv Advisors holds 0.01% or 51,872 shares. 1.18 million are owned by Rothschild & Com Asset Us. Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 0.03% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 41,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 21,700 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.31% or 1.34M shares. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 24,485 shares. Balyasny Asset Management accumulated 460,095 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 5,791 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 742,400 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $295,388 activity. 2,900 shares were bought by Harris Timothy J, worth $51,620. Davis Elliot S bought $35,060 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14. Shares for $44,208 were bought by Kramer Kevin B. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $91,800 was bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S. BALL M LEROY bought 2,000 shares worth $36,360.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,600 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 621,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).