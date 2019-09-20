Bowen Hanes & Co Decreased By $4.66 Million Its Jack Henry Assoc (JKHY) Position; CINEWORLD GROUP PLC LONDON ORDINARY SHAR (CNNWF) Shorts Up By 12.26%

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased Jack Henry Assoc (JKHY) stake by 17.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 35,000 shares as Jack Henry Assoc (JKHY)’s stock declined 0.70%. The Bowen Hanes & Co Inc holds 165,000 shares with $22.10M value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Jack Henry Assoc now has $11.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $149.15. About 117,695 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.08 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $80.85 million for 35.51 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold JKHY shares while 150 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 78.89 million shares or 15.26% more from 68.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Jack Henry \u0026 Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Jack Henry \u0026 Associates has $14700 highest and $145 lowest target. $146’s average target is -2.11% below currents $149.15 stock price. Jack Henry \u0026 Associates had 3 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.