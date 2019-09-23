Bowen Hanes & Co Trimmed Its Position in Leggett & Platt (LEG) by $573,990 as Market Valuation Rose; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position as Share Value Declined

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55 million, down from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1791.07. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots which will roll out next year; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: New Amazon series was too sad for `This Is Us’ network NBC; 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 29/05/2018 – Amazon’s board has recommended that shareholders reject the proposal; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time ‘A+’ IDR to Amazon.com, Inc.; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt (LEG) by 43.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 15,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 19,825 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $761,000, down from 34,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $41.12. About 282,752 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning (NYSE:GLW) by 19,545 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $54.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $88.10M for 15.34 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.34 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

