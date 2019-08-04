Bowen Hanes & Co Has Lowered Delta Air Lines (DAL) Position by $14.20 Million as Shares Rose; Bristol (BMY) Stake Held by Webster Bank

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 79.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 278,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 73,824 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 352,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.68M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines’ Board of Directors Announces Annual Meeting Date; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Capacity Up 4; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS DROP IN DEMAND AFTER TRAVEL CHANGES LED TO DECISION; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Webster Bank increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 7,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 79,164 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 71,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 17.39 million shares traded or 29.73% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular Therapy; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 12/03/2018 – The Cherry Orchard, Bristol Old Vic – a thoroughly Russian production

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Tokio Marine Asset owns 10,500 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% or 291 shares. Moreover, Blume Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 200 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 523,200 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Co Ltd Co holds 3,896 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department holds 0.07% or 12,637 shares in its portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Incorporated Ct holds 3.42% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 69,032 shares. Kwmg Ltd Llc invested in 44,910 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Coldstream Capital Inc owns 0.03% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 5,720 shares. Moreover, Todd Asset Mngmt has 0.65% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). D E Shaw & reported 137,180 shares stake. Somerset Tru holds 34,713 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Azimuth Capital has 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 4,378 shares. Stoneridge Investment Partners Ltd Llc invested in 1.5% or 98,930 shares.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.71 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC also bought $324,598 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Monday, March 11.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) by 15,821 shares to 403,898 shares, valued at $40.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 16,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Medical Group Nv (Ne).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 6,367 shares to 456 shares, valued at $137,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 2,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,111 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB).