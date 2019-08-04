Bowen Hanes & Co Has Decreased Its Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) (OEC) Position; Boeing Co (BA) Sentiment Is 0.92

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) (OEC) stake by 2.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 23,725 shares as Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) (OEC)’s stock declined 1.62%. The Bowen Hanes & Co Inc holds 878,655 shares with $16.69M value, down from 902,380 last quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) now has $917.78 million valuation. The stock decreased 15.09% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 1.61M shares traded or 158.55% up from the average. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Boeing Co (BA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 625 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 677 sold and decreased their stock positions in Boeing Co. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 339.40 million shares, down from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Boeing Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 120 to 120 for the same number . Sold All: 76 Reduced: 601 Increased: 459 New Position: 166.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 19/05/2018 – Cuba confirms 110 dead in plane crash -state-run media; 13/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Work With Boeing and Affected Airlines to Minimize Disruption; 06/03/2018 – BOEING FACES U.S.-ASIA CARGO CLASH IN DESIGN OF NEW ‘797’ JET; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – 10 AIRCRAFTS ON ORDER INCLUDE 2 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT, 2 AIRBUS A330NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT & 6 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 29/05/2018 – El Al Airlines first-quarter loss widens as market share falls; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS MOU WITH BOEING REMAINS IN PLACE; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $191.07 billion. It operates in five divisions: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital. It has a 38.93 P/E ratio. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for various passenger and cargo requirements; and provides related support services to the commercial airline industry.