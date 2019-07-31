Bowen Hanes & Co Has Upped Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $1.52 Million; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Price Rose While Grs Advisors Raised Holding

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 9,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,706 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.58M, up from 239,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $177.65. About 1.74M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.4. About 627,019 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 0.62% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,737 were reported by Gradient Invs Limited Liability. Perkins Coie reported 16,020 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Regent Invest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.08% stake. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Jnba Fin has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Kentucky-based Mcf Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has 43,334 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Carroll Assocs stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 176,923 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 16,486 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,886 were reported by Hanson Mcclain.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Union Pacific’s Intermodal Service Took Hit During Second Quarter – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Key Themes to Track When Union Pacific Reports Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barge Movement Resumes On Mississippi, But Remains Sluggish – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 10,000 shares to 8,800 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) (NYSE:OEC) by 23,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 878,655 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Checking In With This 7.4%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1,186 shares. Amer Century Inc holds 11,644 shares. Parkside Financial Bank Tru reported 1,387 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 52,356 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 15,900 shares. 29,443 are owned by Hightower Ltd Company. Profund Advisors Limited Liability holds 8,899 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Bartlett Co Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0% or 11,956 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 43,178 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Communication stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Sg Americas Limited Co reported 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Clough Lp holds 2.71% or 896,600 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 67,794 shares to 92,804 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 452,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,541 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. sold 654 shares worth $22,583.