Bowen Hanes & Co Continues to Hold Stake in Deere And Co (DE); Beach Investment Counsel Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Decreased by $347,442 as Stock Value Rose

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Deere And Co (DE) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 6,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 238,495 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.12M, up from 232,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Deere And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.64M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 253,771 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29M, down from 258,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33,834 shares to 202,654 shares, valued at $23.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 5,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 25.39 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) (NYSE:OEC) by 23,725 shares to 878,655 shares, valued at $16.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 6,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,415 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

