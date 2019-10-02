Bowen Hanes & Co Increased Waste Management (WM) Stake by $8.33 Million; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Lowered Holding

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Waste Management (WM) by 35.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 72,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 277,475 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.01 million, up from 205,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Waste Management for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $114.66. About 1.64M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 190,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 4.82M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $404.42 million, down from 5.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $84.74. About 6.48 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/05/2018 – The Seattle Times: Weeks after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, the Seattle-based company; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE/STARBUCKS PACT EXCLUDES READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE,TEA, JUICE; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES HITTING 3% COMP SALES GOAL IN 3Q; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Waste Management, Inc.’s (NYSE:WM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management (WM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ww Invsts has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The California-based Intersect Limited Co has invested 0.95% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Jefferies Gru accumulated 887 shares. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% stake. Chesley Taft And Associates Limited Liability reported 18,113 shares stake. Monetta Financial accumulated 17,000 shares. Punch Associate Inv Mgmt accumulated 69,018 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 658,919 shares. Rockland Tru Co holds 3,534 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 4,167 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,730 shares. Mengis Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 10,492 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 568,816 shares. 23,490 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Mercer Advisers owns 6,750 shares.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 156,298 shares to 16,310 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 23,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,520 shares, and cut its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) (NYSE:OEC).

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Easterly Government Properti by 42,385 shares to 78,685 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 45,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Lc stated it has 49,516 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdg Limited reported 410 shares. New York-based Hrt Fincl Llc has invested 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability reported 151,780 shares. U S Global Invsts owns 6,742 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 618 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tarbox Family Office has 0.09% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tudor Corporation Et Al invested 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Rockland Tru holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 175,411 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.39% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.18% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3.48M shares. Advsr Capital Mngmt Lc owns 15,666 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc has 1.77% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Prudential Incorporated holds 3.90M shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 30.26 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.