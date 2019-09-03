Bowen Hanes & Co Lifted Chevron (CVX) Holding; As Infosys LTD (INFY) Valuation Rose, Arga Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Holding

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 16,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 257,923 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.77M, up from 241,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $115.02. About 1.38M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 47.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 75,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 81,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $890,000, down from 156,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 2.87 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Net $571M; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q OPER MARGIN 24.7%; 18/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: News Clarification; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS OFF INFOSYS BOARD; 18/05/2018 – DNA India: TechMa’s Nayyar, Narayanan in race for Infosys VC post; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ANTICIPATES COMPLETION OF SALE OF KALLIDUS, SKAVA, PANAYA BY MARCH 2019; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR RAVI VENKATESAN RESIGNS; 02/05/2018 – Infosys Ltd: Infosys and Astound partner to Deliver Better Service Experience through an AI enhanced Enterprise Service; 13/04/2018 – Infosys January-March Revenue INR180.83 Bln, Up 5.6% on Year

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $579.12 million for 20.13 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Infosys Expands Strategic Partnership With Google Cloud to Help Clients Accelerate Their Digital Transformation With Cloud – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Infosys Limited (INFY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EdgeVerve Launches AssistEdge RPA 18.0 to Unify the Human-digital Workforce – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Infosys – Avoid At Current Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 14, 2019.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 52,950 shares to 347,391 shares, valued at $10.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KOF) by 63,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 537,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10,772 shares to 9,141 shares, valued at $731,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,800 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).