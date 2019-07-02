Bowen Hanes & Co Position in Pepsico (PEP) Cut by $668,072; As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock Value Rose, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Lifted Stake

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 5,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,246 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, down from 59,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $132.19. About 2.45M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 276,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.04 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.37 million, up from 5.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 3.83 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 48C; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 02/04/2018 – GreenSky Has Filed Confidentially for IPO That Could Take Place This Summer; 05/03/2018 SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third (FITB) Fifth Third to Acquire MB Financial Conference (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to buy MB Financial for about $4.7 bln

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $762.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 77,719 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $61.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14,577 shares to 375,347 shares, valued at $41.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 371,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).