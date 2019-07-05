Bowen Hanes & Co Has Lowered Its Oracle Com (ORCL) Position as Market Value Rose; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Rose, Holder Troy Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 72.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 32,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $665,000, down from 44,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.05. About 6.84 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 2.17M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Medical Group Nv (Ne) by 150,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $20.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (Sz) (NSRGY).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.79 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 11.15 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

