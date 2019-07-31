Bowen Hanes & Co Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; Adelante Capital Management Cut Kilroy Realty (KRC) Holding by $5.21 Million; Share Price Rose

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 4,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,524 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 39,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 6.62 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty (KRC) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 69,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 899,387 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.32M, down from 968,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kilroy Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $80.06. About 320,773 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 3.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $50 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.30% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY JULY 20, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC); 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.455/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q EPS 36c; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 11/05/2018 – NORGES BANK REPORTS 5.18 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN KILROY REALTY CORP AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – KILROY 1Q FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 90C; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KILROY REALTY, L.P. AGREES TO SELL $250 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 14,686 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $47.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 66,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.9 per share. KRC’s profit will be $93.91 million for 21.52 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.69 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by ROSE TYLER H, worth $1.45M.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 10,440 shares to 268,852 shares, valued at $41.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 16,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 24.79 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.