Bowen Hanes & Co Boosted Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake By $11.58 Million; Accenture LTD (ACN) Sentiment Is 1.03

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 41.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc acquired 111,377 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Bowen Hanes & Co Inc holds 377,537 shares with $39.28M value, up from 266,160 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $303.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $120.74. About 5.08 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE

Accenture LTD (ACN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 488 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 405 sold and trimmed equity positions in Accenture LTD. The funds in our database reported: 444.15 million shares, down from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Accenture LTD in top ten stock positions increased from 36 to 55 for an increase of 19. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 357 Increased: 372 New Position: 116.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 3,886 shares to 1,294 valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stake by 4,479 shares and now owns 34,524 shares. Raytheon Company New (NYSE:RTN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. only 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Capital Management stated it has 0.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Somerville Kurt F invested in 159,327 shares. Ci Inc has invested 0.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Leavell Mgmt has invested 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 7,063 shares. Intll Sarl reported 0.17% stake. 29,321 are held by M&R Capital Mngmt. Moreover, Amica Retiree Trust has 1.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,829 shares. Principal Finance Grp accumulated 0.41% or 4.24 million shares. Bonness Enterprise has invested 1.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 7,027 were reported by Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 122,580 shares. Diker Management Lc owns 2,424 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 0.42% or 15,917 shares. Smith Moore And Communication has invested 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -2.27% below currents $120.74 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

The stock increased 0.64% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $190.88. About 1.73M shares traded. Accenture plc (ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $127.25 billion. The Company’s Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. It has a 26.53 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.14B for 27.91 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.