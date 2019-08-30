Bowen Hanes & Co Has Raised Church And Dwight (CHD) Holding By $879,690; 4 Analysts Bullish Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased Church And Dwight (CHD) stake by 1.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc acquired 12,390 shares as Church And Dwight (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Bowen Hanes & Co Inc holds 780,012 shares with $55.56M value, up from 767,622 last quarter. Church And Dwight now has $19.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $80.3. About 17,772 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c

Among 5 analysts covering Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Proofpoint has $145 highest and $9500 lowest target. $130.33’s average target is 13.35% above currents $114.98 stock price. Proofpoint had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Needham. See Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Mizuho New Target: $120.0000 128.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $145 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $95.0000 125.0000

12/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $125 New Target: $130 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $120 Initiate

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $135 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $120 New Target: $132 Maintain

More important recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased Boeing (NYSE:BA) stake by 5,065 shares to 105,112 valued at $40.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 6,868 shares and now owns 2,632 shares. Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Church & Dwight has $82 highest and $64 lowest target. $73.29’s average target is -8.73% below currents $80.3 stock price. Church & Dwight had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CHD in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, April 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has 0.13% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 218,575 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Company holds 6,380 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). U S Glob Inc invested in 4,373 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Tompkins Financial stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Tdam Usa Incorporated owns 17,450 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Tortoise Invest Ltd Company owns 1,827 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 2,920 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 7,895 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation has 0.07% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 3,981 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 4,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 37,718 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 1.94% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $114.98. About 3,688 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service well-known provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.45 billion. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service well-known provider outage.