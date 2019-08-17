Bowen Hanes & Co Has Upped By $1.74 Million Its Charles Schwab (SCHW) Holding; 1 Analysts Are Bullish The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) Last Week

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) stake by 4.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc acquired 41,339 shares as Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)’s stock declined 5.14%. The Bowen Hanes & Co Inc holds 961,341 shares with $41.11 million value, up from 920,002 last quarter. Charles Schwab Corp now has $48.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 5.95M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Casey Schwab of NFL Players Association to Keynote Summer Meeting Of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PNC Financial has $157 highest and $142 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 15.16% above currents $127 stock price. PNC Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $144 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. See The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $142 136.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $138 New Target: $142 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $156 New Target: $157 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $144 Upgrade

The stock increased 1.81% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127. About 1.85M shares traded or 1.28% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC finances acquisition of maker of fitness equipment, billiards tables – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC named Employer of the Year by disability advocate – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PHOTOS: Renderings reveal plans for major upgrades to Raleigh’s PNC Arena – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,000 were accumulated by Ally Financial Inc. Anchor Advisors Lc accumulated 5,347 shares. 23,340 were accumulated by Quadrant Mngmt Limited Liability Company. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 648,031 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.2% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.15% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Homrich And Berg invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.06% or 73,957 shares. 593,251 are held by Td Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 19 shares. Private Na invested in 0.24% or 9,476 shares. Sei Invs reported 108,227 shares stake. 2,149 are held by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Llc. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Delta Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 2.39% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $56.55 billion. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business clients through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. It has a 11.5 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity. Pfinsgraff Martin had bought 500 shares worth $62,844.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schwab’s USAA Acquisition Is A Win – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lindsey Bell Likes Charles Schwab – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schwab July core net new assets fall 4% M/M – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 6,868 shares to 2,632 valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) stake by 7,200 shares and now owns 2,800 shares. Snap (NYSE:SNA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 281,417 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Mcf Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 2.53% or 255,001 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 55,979 shares. Global Endowment Management Ltd Partnership has 50,150 shares. Covey Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 3.93% or 68,198 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Ltd holds 0.02% or 56,555 shares in its portfolio. Zevenbergen Investments Ltd Com stated it has 1.09M shares. Park Presidio Lc reported 1.68M shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 54,895 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 6,051 shares. Ancora Lc invested in 47,368 shares. Opus Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,941 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Charles Schwab has $53 highest and $37 lowest target. $44.90’s average target is 20.89% above currents $37.14 stock price. Charles Schwab had 16 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, June 21. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SCHW in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by UBS. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Wells Fargo maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, April 5 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Deutsche Bank.