Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt; Aristotle Capital Management Upped Its Cameco (CCJ) Holding

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 15.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Management Llc acquired 66,388 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock declined 17.43%. The Aristotle Capital Management Llc holds 482,623 shares with $5.69M value, up from 416,235 last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $4.30B valuation. It closed at $10.81 lastly. It is down 13.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06

In a note issued to investors and clients on 9 July, Peel Hunt maintained their Hold rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS).

The stock decreased 0.10% or GBX 1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1013. About 234,202 shares traded. Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bovis Homes Group PLC designs, builds, and sells new homes for private clients and registered social landlords primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.36 billion GBP. The Company’s portfolio of properties includes one and two bedroom apartments, and five and six bedroom detached family homes. It has a 9.98 P/E ratio. The firm manages various housing development activities, such as land acquisition, planning, legal, design, surveying, engineering, purchasing, construction, sales and marketing, and public relations services, as well as after-care services for its customers.

Among 3 analysts covering Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bovis Homes Group PLC has GBX 1350 highest and GBX 825 lowest target. GBX 1135’s average target is 12.04% above currents GBX 1013 stock price. Bovis Homes Group PLC had 25 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital given on Monday, February 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, January 16. Liberum Capital maintained Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS) on Wednesday, January 16 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, January 14 with “Underweight”. The stock of Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, January 11. HSBC upgraded the shares of BVS in report on Tuesday, March 26 to “Buy” rating. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1230 target in Monday, January 28 report. UBS maintained the shares of BVS in report on Thursday, January 17 with “Neutral” rating.