Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS) Had Its Price Objective Increased by Equity Analysts at UBS to GBX 1060.00; Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Upped Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake By $363,944

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 0.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired 3,752 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)'s stock rose 15.43%. The Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 419,759 shares with $40.88M value, up from 416,007 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $148.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $110.38. About 5.00 million shares traded or 12.65% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500.

In a note revealed to clients by UBS on Friday morning, Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS) had its target price upped to GBX 1060.00. The firm at present has “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bovis Homes Group PLC has GBX 1350 highest and GBX 1020 lowest target. GBX 1205’s average target is 10.78% above currents GBX 1087.7 stock price. Bovis Homes Group PLC had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 13 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. HSBC upgraded Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS) on Tuesday, March 26 to “Buy” rating.

The stock increased 3.59% or GBX 37.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1087.7. About 65,519 shares traded. Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bovis Homes Group PLC designs, builds, and sells new homes for private clients and registered social landlords primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.47 billion GBP. The Company’s portfolio of properties includes one and two bedroom apartments, and five and six bedroom detached family homes. It has a 9.95 P/E ratio. The firm manages various housing development activities, such as land acquisition, planning, legal, design, surveying, engineering, purchasing, construction, sales and marketing, and public relations services, as well as after-care services for its customers.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $84 lowest target. $112.56’s average target is 1.97% above currents $110.38 stock price. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 5. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Raymond James. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MDT in report on Monday, August 19 with “Buy” rating.