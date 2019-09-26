Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stake by $5.74 Million; Wildcat Capital Management Holding in Costar Group (CSGP) Has Trimmed by $7.25 Million as Share Price Rose

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70 million, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $594.58. About 242,400 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 43,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 197,368 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.09M, down from 240,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $134.04. About 180,734 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY

Wildcat Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $231.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 4,838 shares to 25,630 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Night Owl Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.4% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Fdx Advsrs holds 0.07% or 3,291 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 780 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). North Carolina-based Captrust Financial has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Nicholas Invest Prns Ltd Partnership accumulated 4,599 shares. Moreover, Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.38% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 309,378 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.05% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Asset Mgmt One stated it has 0.05% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Northern Tru stated it has 241,805 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has invested 0.1% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Shaker Invests Ltd Liability Corp Oh accumulated 4.43% or 12,002 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 66.36 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 48,644 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 4.57M shares. Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0.05% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Frontier Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Yakira Management Incorporated holds 62,561 shares. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 213,262 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,882 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Mariner Limited Co has invested 0.13% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Hm Payson Communication owns 3,135 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp, which manages about $649.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 136,006 shares to 184,057 shares, valued at $14.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 313,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.96M for 18.93 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.