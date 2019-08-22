Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Lowered Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $324.52 Million as Share Price Declined; United Parcel Service (UPS) Position Has Lifted by Stephens Inc

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12.37 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50B, down from 13.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $446.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $171.65. About 5.99M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items

Stephens Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 21,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 162,554 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, up from 141,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $114.64. About 1.02 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – seekingalpha.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: It Is A Generational Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Alibaba vs. JD.com – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 9,688 shares to 46,816 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 2,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,185 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,167 were reported by Cardinal Cap Mngmt. 12,311 are owned by Arrow Financial. Sequoia Financial Ltd Company invested in 18,367 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Colony Gru Llc holds 0.03% or 6,251 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth holds 0.2% or 3,410 shares. Qci Asset Ny reported 99,175 shares. Masters Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 150,000 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. The -based Farr Miller Washington Ltd Llc Dc has invested 0.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.28% or 11,600 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 342,773 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Llc reported 27,383 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 133,642 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,125 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 0.25% or 32,568 shares in its portfolio.