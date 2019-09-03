Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Lifted Analog Devices (ADI) Holding by $38.15 Million; Stryker Com (SYK) Holder Crestwood Advisors Lowered Stake as Market Value Rose

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4118.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 363,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 372,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19M, up from 8,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $106.09. About 767,107 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (SYK) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 25,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 144,957 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.63M, down from 170,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $218.35. About 298,622 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Lc accumulated 2,102 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 0.04% or 10,161 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 2.55 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 151,210 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 4,476 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 3,026 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Texas Permanent School Fund has 71,654 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 0.01% or 15,757 shares. Intrust State Bank Na has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). North Star Invest Management Corporation reported 2,500 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.11% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). First National Bank & Trust invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Retirement System Of Alabama reported 171,505 shares stake.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : RY, LOW, TGT, ADI, PDD, PLCE, MSGN, NNA, SMED – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “17 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stryker reboots commercial organization – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stryker Corporation: Don’t Stryke Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stryker Corporation (SYK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 47,802 shares to 373,749 shares, valued at $21.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 3,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $703.33M for 28.73 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,073 are held by Citizens Northern. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0.12% or 2.01M shares in its portfolio. Cwh Management Inc owns 3,831 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Scotland Pcl accumulated 0.36% or 9,100 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.24% or 51,139 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Finance Group Lc stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Montag And Caldwell Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 3,447 shares. Mackenzie accumulated 1.34 million shares or 0.64% of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) holds 1.14% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 8,545 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 1.98% or 43,295 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement, a Florida-based fund reported 62,988 shares. 17,280 were reported by Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 4.16% or 11,124 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Bankshares holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,760 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6.73 million shares or 0.16% of the stock.