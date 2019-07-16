Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Stake By $300,222; Spark Energy (SPKE) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Spark Energy (SPKE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.53, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 36 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 39 sold and decreased holdings in Spark Energy. The investment managers in our database reported: 9.26 million shares, down from 9.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Spark Energy in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 25 Increased: 20 New Position: 16.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 57.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1,283 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp holds 962 shares with $226,000 value, down from 2,245 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $285.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $279.37. About 2.71M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth

More notable recent Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $388.21 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. It has a 58.47 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Analysts await Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 95.12% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.41 per share. SPKE’s profit will be $698,839 for 138.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Spark Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -122.22% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 83,796 shares traded. Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) has declined 6.32% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SPKE News: 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – AGREED TO REINTEGRATE EMPLOYEES AND OPERATIONS OF RETAILCO SERVICES, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Spark Energy 1Q Rev $284M; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids, sources say [19:00 BST25 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions, Engagement of Financial Advisor, and Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Spark Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPKE); 16/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY MAY GET INTEREST FROM PE, STRATEGICS: DEALREPORTER; 25/04/2018 – SPARK ENERGY IS SAID TO COLLECT INITIAL BIDS NEXT WK: DEALREP; 23/04/2018 – Spark Energy, Inc. to Present First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein LP Exits Position in Spark Energy

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. for 1.07 million shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 166,775 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.23% invested in the company for 354,650 shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,864 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 20 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 14. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 6,100 shares stake. Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Communication has invested 0.61% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 1.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 0.4% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adi Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.38% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Everett Harris Company Ca accumulated 2,259 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd invested in 2.97% or 109,378 shares. United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 2.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sns Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Arrow owns 4,972 shares. Farmers Retail Bank holds 1.48% or 11,574 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “8 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Scoring Major Analyst Upgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity. $4.04 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by McLaughlin Edward Grunde.