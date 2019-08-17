Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Holds Stake in Analog Devices (ADI); Smith Moore & Company Continues to Hold Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4118.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 363,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 372,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19 million, up from 8,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 2.32M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 6,382 shares as the company's stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,842 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 31,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 0.04% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 21,532 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 479,427 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Wright Service Inc invested in 0.21% or 4,870 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 184,564 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 17,017 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Earnest Prns reported 166 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd stated it has 2,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Oakbrook Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Oppenheimer And Com has 28,399 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 97,142 shares. Riverbridge Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 501,781 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by:

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,892 shares to 16,186 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,752 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asst Mngd Mun Fd Inc (MMU).