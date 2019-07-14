Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Trimmed Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $324.52 Million; Sivik Global Healthcare Increases Holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $292.56. About 648,398 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 03/04/2018 – EMA TO REVIEW DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ASTHMA; 16/05/2018 – REGN: TRIAL IN ADOLESCENTS W INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED DERMATITIS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61M shares as the company's stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.37M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50B, down from 13.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $437.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 37.40 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiagen N.V. Com Stk by 30,800 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.