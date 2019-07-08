Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Increased Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake; Shorts at Biogen (BIIB) Lowered By 3.87%

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) had a decrease of 3.87% in short interest. BIIB’s SI was 2.74M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.87% from 2.85 million shares previously. With 1.37 million avg volume, 2 days are for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s short sellers to cover BIIB’s short positions. The SI to Biogen Inc’s float is 1.39%. The stock decreased 2.00% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $229.55. About 669,844 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased Constellium Nv (CSTM) stake by 2.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp acquired 62,662 shares as Constellium Nv (CSTM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp holds 2.64 million shares with $21.27 million value, up from 2.57 million last quarter. Constellium Nv now has $1.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 387,350 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J bought 62,800 shares worth $20.57 million.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 39 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 22. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Thursday, March 21. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $280 target. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $286 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. Oppenheimer maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Thursday, March 21. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $290 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold Biogen Inc. shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 384 shares. Tru Of Vermont has 0.06% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,014 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 40,311 shares. Regal Invest Limited Co owns 5,873 shares. Moreover, Cibc Markets Corp has 0.09% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 47,088 shares. Armistice Capital Limited Co owns 1.94% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 150,000 shares. Quantres Asset Management Ltd reported 0.46% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 17,981 shares. Schroder Investment accumulated 393,945 shares. Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,750 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 3,930 shares stake. Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreno Evelyn V reported 19,024 shares. Eastern Bankshares has 1,331 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hikari Power Ltd has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, makes, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $44.51 billion. The firm offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis ; FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It has a 9.92 P/E ratio. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies.