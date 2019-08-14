Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Upped Analog Devices (ADI) Position by $38.15 Million; Shares Rose; Anchorage Capital Group Cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Holding by $4.36 Million; Stock Declined

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4118.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 363,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 372,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19M, up from 8,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $110.6. About 864,172 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 622,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The hedge fund held 19.47M shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.52 million, down from 20.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $663.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 294,025 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 08/03/2018 – S&P Cuts Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rating to B- From B; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY NET SALES $219.8 MLN VS $221.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO SAYS REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Operating Loss $87 Million; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessment Capabilities, and Core Curriculum; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT BOARD BOOSTED TO 10 DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – APPOINTED JEAN S. DESRAVINES TO THE BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT – ONGOING INITIATIVES EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $70 MILLION TO $80 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS BY THE END OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Volatile Profitability in Sector

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 200 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Korea Investment, Korea-based fund reported 91,300 shares. First Financial In reported 530 shares. Nomura Holdings accumulated 35,728 shares. Tiedemann holds 6,824 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Financial, Ohio-based fund reported 419,270 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.14% or 3,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 605,996 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3,017 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Llc accumulated 2,999 shares. Amer Intl Gru holds 159,475 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Reilly Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 622 shares. Moreover, Davenport Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.82 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold HMHC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,119 were accumulated by First Mercantile Com. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Brown Brothers Harriman has 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Lc reported 83,315 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Secor Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 27,556 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The accumulated 69,227 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 3% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 1.16 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluecrest invested in 0.01% or 30,581 shares. Prelude Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) or 7,200 shares. State Street Corporation owns 2.09M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 9,080 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd has 0.05% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 222,762 shares. Swiss Bancshares owns 191,400 shares.