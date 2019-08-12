Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Cut Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Market Valuation Declined; Shareholder Twin Securities Lifted Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holding

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12.37 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50B, down from 13.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 13.50 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 35.24 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

