Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Increased Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding by $501,296; Seatown Holdings Has Raised Its Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Holding by $381,000

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 30.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 12,700 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $164.89. About 108,319 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27M, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 227,075 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc holds 3,556 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 22,481 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Quantbot Ltd Partnership reported 1,200 shares stake. Mirae Asset Invs Limited stated it has 3,879 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connable Office Inc holds 2,440 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 0.24% stake. Oak Ridge Invests Llc has 1.05% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 129,997 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.61% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Prudential Public reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Rhumbline Advisers owns 60,042 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp owns 0.41% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 276,530 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 47,060 shares.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 14,063 shares to 162,465 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 469,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,880 shares, and cut its stake in Zuora Inc.

