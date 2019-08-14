Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) Has Lifted as Stock Value Rose; Oakbrook Investments Cut Stake in Micron Technology (MU) as Market Valuation Rose

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 13,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 77,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, down from 90,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.77B market cap company. The stock increased 4.84% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 33.27 million shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.64M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27M, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 1.16M shares traded or 16.88% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on February 21, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66 million for 26.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron Technology Now #112 Largest Company, Surpassing Marsh & McLennan Companies – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : AMD, QQQ, TSLA, MLNT, TVIX, MU – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron: Expectations Are Running High – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy MU Stock on Any Weakness Because Micron Has Turned the Corner – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China’s sovereign digital currency is “almost ready” – PBOC official – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na reported 10,630 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.79% or 94,098 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP reported 558 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4.96 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc owns 0.36% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 13,035 shares. Quantitative Limited Liability stated it has 45,100 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Oakworth accumulated 0.12% or 14,607 shares. Colony Limited Liability Corp holds 13,135 shares. First Washington Corporation reported 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mackenzie Finance has 117,563 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 376 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc owns 229,144 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 37,562 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Limited owns 15,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership holds 4.28% or 4.66 million shares.