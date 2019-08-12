Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Lifted Its Analog Devices (ADI) Holding by $38.15 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Glenview Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 51.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 649,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.34 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $136.78. About 4.19M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4118.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 363,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 372,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19M, up from 8,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $109.18. About 244,264 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 196,252 shares to 980,589 shares, valued at $268.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 1.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

