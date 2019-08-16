Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Increased Its Position in Analog Devices (ADI) by $38.15 Million as Stock Rose; Lincoln National Position In Union Pacific (UNP) Was Has Increased

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4118.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 363,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 372,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19 million, up from 8,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 2.32 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 1,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 11,236 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 9,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.05 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability Com has 2,925 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc owns 7,700 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited has 1.63% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 246,524 shares. Torch Wealth Management Lc holds 4,695 shares. 35,800 were reported by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Eqis Capital has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd has 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Brown Advisory owns 40,010 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd accumulated 60,880 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.83% stake. Tctc Holdg Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,193 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Lc reported 66,772 shares stake. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs Inc holds 0.15% or 2,625 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 181,290 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 9,400 shares.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 44,161 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $110.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 13,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,452 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Advisors Oh accumulated 39,885 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Harvey Limited Liability Company holds 23,000 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 173,871 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Co Pa invested in 0.03% or 3,236 shares. 100,147 are held by Lathrop Invest Mgmt Corp. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company invested in 0% or 1,094 shares. Advsr Capital Ltd Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 136,356 shares. The Massachusetts-based Stonehearth Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.18% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). D L Carlson Invest Group, New Hampshire-based fund reported 3,282 shares. Burke And Herbert Bank & Trust And Co holds 3,130 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 459 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 6,824 shares. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 19,594 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt reported 3.32% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Paloma Prtnrs, Connecticut-based fund reported 89,784 shares.