Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Position In Constellium Nv (CSTM) Was Has Increased; Kensico Capital Management Has Increased Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding by $77.30 Million as Shares Rose

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37 million, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 5.29M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.64M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27M, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 369,407 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Call Traders Jump on eBay Stock’s Breakout – Schaeffers Research” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will eBay Announce Major Changes With Its First-Quarter Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “eBay Launches “Summer Brand Outlet” and New Wave of Incredible Deals on Thousands of Items Starting Today – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: eBay, General Mills and Intel – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “eBay Making a Comeback? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Service Inc reported 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 7.73M were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Swiss Bank & Trust has 0.13% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Fiduciary Trust Co reported 42,202 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Carroll Fin Inc has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 441 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.07% or 44,090 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.51% or 99,610 shares in its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsrs holds 242,529 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 2,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm Ny stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Synovus Financial invested in 12,162 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Llc accumulated 51,599 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management reported 218,200 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Mgmt holds 4.10 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 368,800 shares to 9.25M shares, valued at $191.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 337,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.