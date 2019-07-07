Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Raised Analog Devices (ADI) Holding; Jefferies Group Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (Call) (XOM) Holding by $528,000; Market Value Rose

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4118.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 363,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19 million, up from 8,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $112.86. About 800,788 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) (XOM) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 414,300 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.48 million, down from 420,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 34,335 shares. Amp Limited holds 99,297 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.32% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Harvey Ptnrs holds 23,000 shares or 4.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 43,856 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Financial Services has invested 0.07% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Montag A & Assoc Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 5,378 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp owns 287,241 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Associates LP owns 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 36,691 shares. Generation Inv Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 10.11M shares or 7.78% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Ins holds 1.56% or 530,214 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.08% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 90,536 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 6,529 shares. Grandfield Dodd has 3.14% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 286,751 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Asset Strategies holds 0.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 20,520 shares. Garland Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 51,017 shares or 2.86% of the stock. Van Eck Assocs holds 0.03% or 85,774 shares. Davidson Investment Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moors Cabot has 369,720 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Inc holds 0.5% or 57,001 shares in its portfolio. 5,139 are held by Seabridge Advsrs. Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 34,482 shares. The Michigan-based Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc has invested 2.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The United Kingdom-based Mondrian Invest Ltd has invested 1.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Paragon Assoc & Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture stated it has 25,000 shares. 32,615 are held by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Ntv Asset reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advsr Gp Limited has invested 1.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Portland Global Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.91% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 32,270 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 10,858 shares to 21,062 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 3.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).