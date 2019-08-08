Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Position by $300,222 as Market Value Rose; International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Holder Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Cut Position

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 14,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 86,059 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, down from 100,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $122.76. About 1.73 million shares traded or 71.78% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – IFF swallows Frutarom for $7bn in health-focused shift; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 962 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 2,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $7.43 during the last trading session, reaching $276.74. About 2.13 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL

Since February 14, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $42.14 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 52,850 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs reported 21,736 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 172 shares. 1,716 were accumulated by Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Cleararc Incorporated invested in 2,445 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 5,300 shares. The California-based Personal Cap Advisors Corp has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Capital Intl Invsts owns 0.13% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 2.44M shares. Swedbank holds 0.77% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 1.25M shares. Nuance Investments Ltd reported 53,538 shares stake. Wilkins Invest Counsel reported 68,827 shares. American Mgmt Communications invested 0.13% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 54 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Trust invested in 0% or 70 shares. Orrstown Ser stated it has 0.76% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 586,763 shares to 651,735 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cargurus Inc by 295,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs accumulated 2.3% or 222,177 shares. Comm Retail Bank accumulated 110,119 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 0.11% or 2,460 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 161,300 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Steadfast Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.42% or 382,542 shares in its portfolio. Hl Financial Service Lc reported 16,649 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Thornburg Investment reported 263,608 shares. Clarkston Capital Prns Limited Co invested in 0.48% or 61,256 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Com holds 0.36% or 159,802 shares in its portfolio. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,850 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ci Invests Inc holds 855,343 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Llc invested in 2,048 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 50,015 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Webster Comml Bank N A has invested 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fernwood Limited holds 1,000 shares.

