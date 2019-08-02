Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $324.52 Million; Exxon Mobile (XOM) Shareholder Kahn Brothers Group Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12.37 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 billion, down from 13.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $420.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $161.62. About 19.14 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobile (XOM) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 19,574 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 billion, down from 19,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobile for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.46. About 9.10M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How To Earn 3% Per Week With Alibaba Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba And The Trade War: Being Greedy When Others Are Fearful – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Alibaba Group IPO: Is it Coming to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Susquehanna raises Alibaba estimate on 618 strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.76 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.