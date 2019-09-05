Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) Has Raised as Share Value Rose; Echo Street Capital Management Position In Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) Was Upped

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4118.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 363,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 372,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19M, up from 8,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $109.19. About 351,182 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 164.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 171,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.54% . The hedge fund held 276,031 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.04M, up from 104,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $96.76. About 595,290 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Fund; 27/04/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 18/05/2018 – ALLEGION FILES TO OFFER MIXED SECURITIES; 04/04/2018 – Allegion Appoints Charles L. Szews to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Allegion Bolsters E-Bike Leadership through New Alliance with European IoT Mobility Platform Developer Conneqtech; 29/05/2018 – Schlage Gains New Google Home Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Revenue Total Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Net $72.4M; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY EPS $4.20-EPS $4.35; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S DOOR & ACCESS SYSTEMS BUSINESS

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 20,610 shares to 297,934 shares, valued at $54.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 9,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

