Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Cut Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $324.52 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose While Truenorth Has Decreased Its Position

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 6,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,709 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 23,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12.37M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 billion, down from 13.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 18,785 shares to 52,891 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiduciary Claymore Engry Inf (FMO) by 272,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.