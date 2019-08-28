Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Increased Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake; Davidson Investment Advisors Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $348,473 as Share Value Declined

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 2,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 128,425 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95M, down from 130,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $127.61. About 6.20M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27 million, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 401,913 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.95 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stonehearth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Puzo Michael J holds 77,748 shares or 4.24% of its portfolio. 5,226 were reported by Wright Investors Serv. Kings Point Cap Mgmt invested in 1.34% or 48,232 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 1.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 6.45M shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De owns 38.60M shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stadion Money Management Ltd Liability Co owns 7,198 shares. Altavista Wealth Management Inc accumulated 57,713 shares. Concorde Asset Llc reported 7,434 shares. Nomura Holdg reported 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The California-based Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Reaves W H & stated it has 3,650 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners reported 134,525 shares. Buckingham Asset Lc reported 45,650 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 3,738 shares to 201,437 shares, valued at $17.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).