Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Cut Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $324.52 Million; Credit Suisse Ag Has Cut Its Holding in Conmed (CNMD) by $3.02 Million

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12.37 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 billion, down from 13.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $172.07. About 7.87M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Conmed Corp (CNMD) by 57.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 36,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% . The institutional investor held 26,514 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 62,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Conmed Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $101.72. About 247,297 shares traded or 15.16% up from the average. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 25/04/2018 – CONMED Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.15-Adj EPS $2.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ CONMED Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNMD); 25/04/2018 – Conmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 conmed corporation | surgiquest airseal ifs system | K172516 | 03/16/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – CONMED 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Physio-Control® Quik-Combo" Connector, REF/Catalog; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 25/04/2018 - CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP - POSITIVE IMPACT TO 2018 SALES FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 100 AND 150 BASIS POINTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CNMD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.12 million shares or 43.61% more from 26.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 579,407 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 13,860 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 17,584 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.01% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 9,700 shares. Profund Advsrs, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,740 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp has invested 0.02% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Nomura Incorporated holds 95,440 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 1,295 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Lc holds 0.01% or 330,771 shares. Strs Ohio reported 72,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 490,371 are owned by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 89,111 shares to 178,311 shares, valued at $7.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (Prn) by 3.73M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY).