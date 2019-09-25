Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Trimmed Its Holding in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) as Stock Declined; Cray (CRAY) Shareholder Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Decreased Its Stake by $4.82 Million as Stock Value Rose

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 43,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 197,368 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.09 million, down from 240,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.16. About 103,960 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 32.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 141,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 290,220 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11M, down from 432,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 44.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 14/03/2018 Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National lnstitutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 223,020 shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $132.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 74,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Ltd holds 512 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Llc has 0.01% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 39,774 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Glazer Cap stated it has 0.06% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 56,032 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Mairs Power Incorporated reported 181,847 shares stake. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 41,136 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 32,736 shares stake. Invesco reported 172,272 shares. 263,850 are owned by Ameriprise. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.04% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 125,772 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% stake. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 107,170 shares. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 142,900 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Of Vermont owns 133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hm Payson has 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 3,135 shares. 7 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca). Institute For Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Northeast Fin Consultants has 1,975 shares. Blackrock reported 2.64M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi holds 489,475 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company invested in 4,177 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Asset Communications owns 8,090 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Korea Inv owns 45,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 1.15 million shares. Amer International Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Water Island Limited Liability Corporation holds 286,553 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.95 million for 18.95 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.