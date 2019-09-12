Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Increased Celgene (CELG) Position; Commerce Bank Has Lifted Its Stake in Teradata Del (TDC) by $331,625 as Stock Declined

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 313,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208.63 million, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $98.41. About 2.53M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Hans Bishop Elected to Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene exec departure rattles investors; which biotechs are juicy takeover targets?; 25/05/2018 – #2 After some stinging setbacks, a top analyst questions the high failure rate for Celgene’s drug pipeline; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SMITH’S PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARK J. ALLES; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI); 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 158.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 9,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 15,463 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $554,000, up from 5,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 948,743 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q REV. $506M, EST. $496.4M; 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry’s Leading Analytics Event: ‘Teradata Analytics Universe’; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.46; 25/05/2018 – Teradata Operations, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/25/2018; 10/04/2018 – Teradata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY REV. ABOUT $2.15B TO $2.18B, EST. $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold TDC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 109.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 111.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Liability Com invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 13,702 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt reported 4.53M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund LP holds 1.16 million shares. Moreover, Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp has 1.02% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Stevens Capital Management Lp reported 30,858 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). 16,900 are owned by Fort Lp. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.05% or 18,962 shares. 20,300 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 21 shares. Profund Llc holds 12,484 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 8,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 47,771 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $37.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 12,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,251 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $347,603 activity.

More notable recent Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About (TDC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Teradata Corporation (TDC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teradata Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CELG or VRTX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Revlimid Sales – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene is Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports: Micron, Sinopec, Celgene & More – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene Gets FDA Approval for Inrebic in Bone Marrow Cancer – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.