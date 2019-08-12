Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Increased By $501,296 Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding; Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Coherus Biosciences had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Friday, March 1 report. See Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) latest ratings:

More notable recent Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Coherus BioSciences Reports Victory in Pegfilgrastim Patent Dispute – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coherus down 3% on Enbrel patent ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Steven Cohen Charges Into Chiasma – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 286,599 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 15/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 10/05/2018 – COHERUS BIO 1Q REV. $0, EST. $0; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS SEES CHS-1701 EUROPEAN APPROVAL OPINION IN 2H OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Appoints Samuel Nussbaum, M.D. to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Names Samuel Nussbaum to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – ANTICIPATE EUROPEAN APPROVAL OPINION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 FOR CHS-1701; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Coherus BioSciences, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 62.32 million shares or 5.41% more from 59.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). New York-based Ghost Tree Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.66% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Art Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 102,943 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc stated it has 319,349 shares. Ares Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 11,428 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 494,219 shares. 69,500 are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.17% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Proshare Ltd Liability stated it has 29,171 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Platinum Investment has 190,498 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 49,500 shares. Pier Ltd Liability Company has 1.11% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 525,848 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% stake. Swiss State Bank holds 0% or 80,600 shares.

