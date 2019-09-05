Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Increased Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $501,296; Citigroup (C) Holder Tctc Holdings Raised Its Stake by $347,510

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27M, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 256,584 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 5,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 19,030 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 13,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $66.83. About 7.50M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – Citigroup Inc expected to post earnings of $1.61 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Beach Energy Target Cut 4.2% to A$1.14/Share by Citi; 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 10/05/2018 – SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS – APPROVED RENEWAL OF WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS FROM CITI BANK, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, INDUSIND BANK AND AXIS BANK; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Politics: Exclusive: Kushner’s New Jersey Trump Tower got a $200 million loan from Citigroup; 27/04/2018 – LAWSUIT FILED IN CHICAGO FEDERAL COURT NAMES CITIGROUP, CITADEL, OTHER MARKET MAKERS AS DEFENDANTS; 07/03/2018 – [SPSF] Citigroup Credit Link Loan 2017-03 Assigned ‘A+’ Rating

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,595 shares to 127,855 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 60,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,180 shares, and cut its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking owns 2.03M shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. The New York-based Oppenheimer And Com Inc has invested 0.5% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Barclays Plc stated it has 5.21 million shares. Invesco accumulated 37.65M shares or 0.79% of the stock. Andra Ap holds 78,900 shares. Fosun International Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,000 shares. Bourgeon Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 23,600 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Shell Asset Management Company accumulated 246,987 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 0.11% or 799,481 shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt holds 0.07% or 9,600 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab has 0.75% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5.78M shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt holds 1.22% or 178,314 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 57,000 shares. Bar Harbor Tru has invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.