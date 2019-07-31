Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $324.52 Million; Bloom Tree Partners Holding in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Has Lifted by $5.66 Million as Stock Price Rose

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.15 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60 million, up from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 5.87M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank’s Profit Halves As Provisions Surge In March Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Correct: ICICI Bank 4Q Consolidated Net Profit INR11.41 Bln vs. INR20.82 Bln a Year Earlier; 10/04/2018 – Mint: Fomer Sebi chief voices concern over ICICI Bank, Axis Bank issues; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT ON CEO NOT ADDITIONAL; 15/04/2018 – Hindustan Times: Two years ago, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI documents; 14/05/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Securities Primary Sells INR500m 10Y Tier 2 Bonds; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 30/03/2018 – Times of India: CBI begins initial check into charges against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband; 09/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank automates HR with algorithms; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK COMMENTS ON SUCCESSION PLAN

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.37 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 billion, down from 13.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 13.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 9,633 shares to 47,478 shares, valued at $55.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 54,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,691 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).