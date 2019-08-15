Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Position as Valuation Rose; As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Share Value Rose, Jhl Capital Group Has Upped Holding

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39 million, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $215.52. About 3.49 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/05/2018 – Tesla 1Q Adj. Loss/Shr $3.35, Est. Loss/Shr $3.41: TOPLive; 20/04/2018 – TESLA INSPECTED BY CALIF. AFTER SUBCONTRACTOR BROKE HIS JAW; 12/04/2018 – Tesla Withdraws From NTSB Crash Probe Over Autopilot Data Flap; 04/04/2018 – Tesla’s Battered Bonds Rally After Company Says It Doesn’t Need To Raise More Money This Year — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Elon Musk will have to answer for Tesla’s Model 3 production woes on Wednesday’s earnings call:; 13/03/2018 – Tesla Treasurer and VP of Finance Is Said to Leave the Company; 11/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS ACCORDING TO FAMILY, WALTER HUANG WAS WELL AWARE THAT “AUTOPILOT WAS NOT PERFECT”; 23/05/2018 – Center for Auto Safety and Consumer Watchdog Request FTC Investigation into Deceptive Tesla ”Autopilot”; 24/04/2018 – TESLA ‘DANGEROUSLY DEFECTIVE’ AUTO-PILOT LAWSUIT IS DROPPED; 18/05/2018 – Tesla May Need To Raise $10 Billion In 2 Years To Keep Going

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 962 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 2,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $271.26. About 970,546 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp accumulated 70 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 726 shares. Ipg Inv Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 17,308 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 755 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 389 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.12% or 7,530 shares. Mercer Advisers Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 30 shares. Td Capital Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 100 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2,800 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 94,387 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc stated it has 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nadler Gru accumulated 0.07% or 738 shares. Ent Finance Services Corp accumulated 250 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Com holds 776 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. Shares for $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.