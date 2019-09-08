Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Continues to Hold Position in Analog Devices (ADI); As Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Stock Value Rose, Cutler Capital Management Lifted by $335,120 Its Stake

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 7,368 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4118.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 363,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 372,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19 million, up from 8,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $112.67. About 1.04M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear Of The Day: Analog Devices (ADI) – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, ADI – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning owns 3,450 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 92,158 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Com holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ativo Cap Mgmt Lc holds 12,040 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 1,094 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp holds 0.05% or 285,238 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Motco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 740 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 1832 Asset Management LP accumulated 170 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 15,100 shares. Putnam Invests Lc holds 42,895 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. American Int Group holds 0.06% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 159,475 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy reported 4.68% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $16,702 activity.

More notable recent Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Split And Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend – PR Newswire” on April 17, 2018. More interesting news about Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Undervalued Opportunity At Parke Bancorp – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Parke Bancorp: Highly Valued But Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.