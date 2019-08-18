Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Decreased Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $324.52 Million as Share Value Declined; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Valuation Rose, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Upped Position by $459,160

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc. (HCA) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 3,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 31,564 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 28,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.33 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12.37 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 billion, down from 13.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 24.80M shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 297 were accumulated by Of Vermont. The New York-based Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 45,286 shares. 1.12 million are held by Fil Ltd. Moreover, Ipg Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 5,000 shares. Ww Asset Management invested in 0.14% or 20,401 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Advisors Cap Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,637 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Gateway Advisers has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1.56 million shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 73,938 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.04% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 53,532 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR) by 5,465 shares to 204,824 shares, valued at $15.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) by 6,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,441 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.