Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Holding in Mastercard (MA) Has Lowered by $300,222; As Fedex Com (FDX) Stock Declined, Thompson Investment Management Has Lifted Holding

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 2,027 shares as the company's stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 29,984 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 27,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $163.06. About 322,270 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1,283 shares as the company's stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 962 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 2,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $284.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $290.76. About 1.00 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth owns 0.23% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,854 shares. Delta Cap Mngmt reported 14,835 shares. Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 210,605 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc invested in 7,610 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd Company holds 0.43% or 21,491 shares. Wendell David Associate Inc stated it has 15,031 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Bangor Savings Bank has invested 0.23% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Virtu Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 9,915 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,490 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,130 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp, New York-based fund reported 10,154 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 21,405 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Lakewood Lp invested in 955,200 shares.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Intl by 36,053 shares to 58,910 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,466 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.97 billion for 35.99 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.