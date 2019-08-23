Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Holding in Mastercard (MA) Has Cut by $300,222 as Valuation Rose; As Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Decreased Position by $1.39 Million

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 962 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 2,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $280.77. About 2.85 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 11,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 48,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 59,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $108.98. About 654,067 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Summer Heats Up at Mastercard – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Holdg reported 10,888 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability reported 2,933 shares stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank holds 10,655 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Leavell Management owns 11,232 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Haverford Company holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 671,741 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.66% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.23% or 3,157 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Landscape Limited Liability Corporation has 956 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 22,075 shares. Homrich Berg invested in 0.04% or 3,551 shares. Hwg Holdings Limited Partnership owns 8,342 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd stated it has 1,130 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 7.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 7,580 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “25 Million Infected Devices: Check Point Research Discovers New Variant of Mobile Malware – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Check Point Software Blows the Lid off Cloud Threats with New Security Analytics Solution – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.â€™s (NASDAQ:CHKP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Check Point Going Nowhere Fast – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Research Launches CPR-Zero Nasdaq:CHKP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.